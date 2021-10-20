CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Harnessing wind and hydroelectric power from the Arctic Circle: BMW Group plans to source steel produced with green power and hydrogen from northern Sweden

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

The BMW Group continues to push forward with climate protection and is systematically pursuing its goal of significantly reducing CO2 emissions at their source in the supply chain. From 2025 on, the company plans to source steel produced with up to 95% less CO2 emissions and without requiring fossil resources such...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

BMW Neue Klasse models to use sustainably sourced steel

Making ‘greener’ cars in the future doesn’t mean just cutting the CO2 emissions coming out of the exhaust pipes. It also implies using sustainably sourced materials and improving the manufacturing process. To this end, BMW’s future Neue Klasse models will be using sustainably sourced steel, following a deal signed by the manufacturer with Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Group#Electric Power#Bmw Ag#The Bmw Group#Swedish#H2 Green Steel
CleanTechnica

US & Denmark Unveil Big Plans For Wind Power

Here’s the thing about renewables like wind and solar that many people don’t get. The “fuel” that makes them work is free. That is not to say the devices we construct to harvest energy from wind and solar don’t cost anything and don’t contribute some greenhouse gas emissions. But let’s not pretend that somehow all the concrete, steel, and piping that go into making a thermal generating plant are inexpensive and carbon free.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
the University of Delaware

Powering the world with hydrogen

Hydrogen is so hot right now. And not just because this highly combustible gas burns at around 2,000 degrees. The chemical element is also trending among developed countries with a vested interest in combating climate change (ahem, all of them). Global leaders are increasingly looking to this clean fuel source as a potential saving grace — er, saving gas.
NEWARK, DE
SlashGear

Volvo Group collaborates for green steel and hydrogen

When it comes to manufacturing all types of equipment and vehicles, steel is a very common building material. Volvo Group has been working with SSAB and Ovako on a green steel collaboration. The group says that 1.87 million tons of crude steel were produced around the world last year, with 16 percent of that steel used in the transportation sector.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Phillips 66, Plug Power sign agreement to advance green hydrogen

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced that the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of low-carbon hydrogen business opportunities. Phillips 66, which has 13 wholly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
globalconstructionreview.com

Oracle Power, PowerChina plan to develop green hydrogen in Pakistan

Oracle Power, a UK-registered company specialising in coal and gold mining, has signed an agreement with state-owned civil engineering giant PowerChina to produce green hydrogen in Pakistan. The plan is to build a 400MW solar farm linked to an electrolyser plant with a daily production capacity of 150 tonnes. PowerChina...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Smithonian

Western Drought Drives Decline in Hydroelectric Power Generation

The drought facing much of the American West is hurting the region’s ability to generate electricity by throttling the water flowing through hydroelectric power plants, reports Michael Phillis for the Associated Press. A new report from the Energy Information Administration projects that because of the severe drought, hydropower generation will decline by nearly 14 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NWI.com

BP powers steel mill with solar power

A BP venture is powering a steel mill almost entirely with solar power, which will reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 433,000 per year. Lightsource BP, a San Francisco-based 50/50 venture that pursues renewable energy projects around the United States, is investing more than $285 million in the project at a Colorado steel mill. The 300-megawatt Bighorn Solar project is expected to support more than 1,000 jobs at EVRAZ’s Pueblo steel mill, which will be the first steel mill in the United States to be powered largely by solar energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050. As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan. This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Dominion, Siemens Gamesa plan Virginia offshore wind power hub

(Reuters) – U.S. power utility Dominion Energy and Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Monday they will build the first U.S. factory to make blades for offshore wind power, part of plans to make a regional supply hub for the industry. Siemens Gamesa and Dominion will invest $200 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

World must shut down 3,000 coal plants by 2030 to hit climate target, report says

The world must shut down nearly 3,000 coal-fired power plants by 2030 for any chance of achieving the most optimistic target of the Paris Climate Agreement of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5°C, a new report has revealed. Currently, there are over 2,067,713 megawatts (MW) of unabated coal power in operation across the world that work without the use of carbon capture and storage technology, the report, published by the climate think tank TransitionZero, noted.Each of these units are about 314 MW in size on average. The International Energy Agency has estimated that the global unabated coal capacity should decline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Small and Medium Wind Power Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2028 | Vergnet, Xzeres Wind, Northern Power Systems, Pika Energy

The global Small and Medium Wind Power market report is a comprehensive study that encompasses top manufacturers, prospective market share, revenue, purchaser volume with respect to explaining the volume and global segmentation of the Small and Medium Wind Power industry. The report further includes market classification and definitions, product and industry overview, manufacturing specifications and cost structure, included raw materials, and so on. In addition to the vast definitive data, the report also sheds light on the past behavior of the market and an upcoming growth graph that is expected to venture in an upwards trajectory despite market fluctuations and trends.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Clean energy: Idaho National Laboratory launches its Net-Zero Microgrid program

Idaho National Laboratory is launching a new Net-Zero Microgrid (NZM) program thanks to funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity. This program will research carbon-free solutions that offer enhanced resilience to critical infrastructure, supporting the U.S. and the entire globe, including underserved communities. “Microgrids are a set of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy