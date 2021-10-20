U.S. EV Sales Surge Past 1 Million in Q3

While sales of new vehicles declined 13.4% year over year in Q3 due primarily to low inventory and high prices, sales of electrified vehicles jumped by nearly 60%, according to an analysis by Kelley Blue Book released Oct. 20. In fact, more than a million electrified vehicles have been sold so...
Ford Motor Co. stock rose more than 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the auto maker reported mixed third-quarter results but raised guidance for this year, resumed paying a dividend and said chip shortages are easing.
The world is in the middle of supply chain problem. Company’s that are shipping out products are finding shipping containers left on loading docks or packages sitting in truck bays. While this has impacted nearly every sector of the economy. But automakers are trying to find ways to offset the delays.
Electric vehicle sales' share of the total passenger vehicle sales in China jumped significantly to 18.6% in the third quarter at a time when a lingering chip shortage hit production and sales of traditional internal combustion vehicles. What Happened: Electric vehicle share of the total passenger vehicle sales in China...
Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading.
Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...
Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.
The third quarter of 2021 was, as usual, another best quarter ever for Tesla. The company produced over 237,000 and sold (globally) more than 241,000 electric cars, while at the same time achieved an outstanding profitability result. The final sales numbers are slightly higher than in the preliminary report (the...
While sales of new vehicles declined 13.4% year over year in Q3, US sales of electrified vehicles jumped by nearly 60%, according to an analysis by Kelley Blue Book. More than 1m electrified vehicles were sold by the end of Q3 2021. Sales of electrified vehicles accounted for 10.1% of...
Roughly half of stocks within the automotive industry are made up by Tesla and 15 top electric vehicle (EV) makers, reports Barron’s. This dichotomy is at odds with the breakdown in actual sales of cars, with more traditional companies such as Toyota and General Motors currently accounting for roughly 99% of car sales worldwide.
The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
Investing.com - Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (Volkswagen AG (BR:VOWG)) Group reported a 108.5 percent year-on-year increase in deliveries of its electric vehicles in the third quarter, to 122,100 vehicles. Europe remains VW’s most important sales market with 81,700 e-cars delivered. In China, 28,900 cars were handed over to customers. This represents an...
General Motors will invest $750 million into electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada, the automaker confirmed during its annual Investor Day presentation held earlier this month. Ken Morris, GM’s Vice President for Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, said the automaker will make the sizable investment over the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage, and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution, and create high-quality jobs.
Electric vehicle sales in Vermont are increasing in sales but only when models are available from local dealerships. In recent months, a shortage of computer chips used in all new vehicles has led to a slowdown of deliveries of cars and trucks at many car dealerships nationally and Vermont is no exception. Dealers say they have orders awaiting new vehicle arrivals.
(Kitco News) Gold prices dropped to fresh daily lows following better-than-expected retail sales data from September. U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month following an upwardly revised increase of 0.9% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a decrease of 0.2% in last month’s headline number.
General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
