U.S. EV Sales Surge Past 1 Million in Q3

Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading. Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO