Drake is a popular actor from Canada that happens to be a creative producer and a rapper. The “God’s Plan” artist is successful to be leading his life the way he wants to while earning a Net Worth of $180 million. Drake is surely one of the highest-paid entertainers in the entire world. The 33-year-old rapper was ranked in the 5th position in the list of the world’s richest rappers by Forbes in 2019.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO