1. As described in the issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-255107) under the heading "Description of Securities--Founder Shares", the Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of the issuer at the time of the issuer's initial business combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share splits, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and certain anti-dilution rights and have no expiration date.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO