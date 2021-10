IDEX Corporation (. IEX - Free Report) reported impressive results for the third quarter of 2021. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 1.88% and sales beat the same by 2.15%. The company’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.63 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.60. The bottom line grew 16.4% from the year-ago figure of $1.40 on the back of sales growth and an improvement in the operating margin.

