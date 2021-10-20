CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

BREAKING: Sen. Cammack’s lawyer explains why his suspended imposition of sentence was not sealed–then sealed

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS, S.D. (KELO.com) – The attorney for South Dakota Senator Gary Cammack on Monday released a letter in response to a blog post that broke last week of his client’s arrest over a year and a half ago. Nathanial Nelson of the Nelson Law Firm is Sturgis is the...

kelofm.com

