See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos'

By Chloe Melas
KMBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman has made some dramatic character transformations as an actor and it appears she's pulled it off again. "I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I...

www.kmbc.com

