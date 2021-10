This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The pressure is on for Senators in Washington to bring home both cornerstones of President Biden's domestic agenda: a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a massive social spending plan. The Democratic party, which holds slim majorities in the Senate and House, has set a Halloween deadline to get them done. From roads, to taxes, to childcare, much hangs in the balance. We ask this question to Senator Elizabeth Warren: Will the party bring its big promises home to Massachusetts, by its own deadline?

