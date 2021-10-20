The NBA is Back and Headlines are Already Being Made

Tuesday night marked the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The defending NBA champions in the Milwaulkee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors took on the LA Lakers. Coming into the season the Nets and Lakers are considered the title favorites. Tuesday night the Bucks and the Warriors had something to say about that. The Bucks and Warriors were both victorious and start the season off with a win.

Majority of the season headlines surrounded the Lakers and Nets organizations. The Lakers completely changed their roster only keeping 3 players from last season. They also managed to become the oldest team in the league. The Nets also made some roster changes. They are also starting the season off without one of their star players in Kyrie Irving because of his refusal to getting vaccinated.

With both title favorites losing on opening night the natural reaction is to wonder will these really be the last two teams standing. It is a long season and we can only wait and see. The good news is that the NBA is back! The NBA is back to normal (82 game season) after having to back to back shorten seasons because of the pandemic.