Analysts still hold a bullish longterm view of Bitcoin price, but they also agree that the newly launched BTC ETFs are a game-changer. After reaching new all-time highs it’s customary for Bitcoin (BTC) price see a bit of cooling off in the form of profit taking, consolidation and uncertainty from traders who are cautious about opening new positions at record highs. This appears to be exactly what is occuring this week as Bitcoin price struggles to hold the $60,000 level as support.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO