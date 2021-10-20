Delonte West arrested in Florida

A former NBA guard who played eight seasons in the league was arrested Tuesday night after a bizarre encounter with Boynton Beach police. Police said Delonte West, who played for multiple teams, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, was arrested following an incident with officers.

Source: Scott Sutton @ West Palm Beach News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Former Mavericks guard Delonte West arrested Tuesday night in Florida dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:02 PM

A case report from Boynton Beach police said that just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the department’s lobby, located at 2100 High Ridge Road, for an individual yelling and banging on the glass doors. The report states that West, 38, was screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka. -via West Palm Beach News / October 20, 2021

The report said West complied with those demands, however, when he stood back up, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants. -via West Palm Beach News / October 20, 2021