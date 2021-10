Google’s parent company Alphabet has followed up its immense growth in the second quarter of this year with yet another quarter of exceptional financial results. Beating Wall Street expectations almost across the board, the tech giant saw revenues of $65.12 billion USD over the past three months, with earnings per share at $27.99 USD. Advertising, in general, performed particularly well, seeing a 43% increase to $53.13 billion USD from $37.1 billion USD the same period last year, $7.20 billion USD of which came from YouTube ad revenue alone. Google’s cloud division also saw immense growth, recording a 45% climb to now $4.99 billion USD while narrowing operating loss down from $1.21 billion USD to $644 million USD.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO