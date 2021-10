If it’s one thing we’ve learned from Netflix’s Maid is that domestic violence isn’t always characterized by black eyes and bruises. When Alex’s alcoholic boyfriend hauls a plate at her head that ends up crashing against a wall, she does what some women can’t muster the strength to do; she hits the road with her two-year-old daughter before Jack ends up putting his hands on her. Alex ends up at a domestic violence center where she seeks help for employment and a place to stay. But because Jack didn’t actually hit her there isn’t much she can do except fill out a police report which makes no sense to Alex since he didn’t actually put his hands on her. In order to qualify for government housing, Alex needs to provide proof of employment. She’ll also need to enroll her daughter into daycare but she’ll need to show proof of employment to do that as well. Alex is at a dead-end, with no other option they end up sleeping at the ferry station.

