76ers vs. Pelicans: 7 prop bets for the Sixers' season opener

A new season of Philadelphia 76ers basketball will begin on Wednesday night in New Orleans as the Sixers take on the Pelicans.

Ben Simmons has been suspended for the Sixers’ opener due to conduct detrimental to the team after being thrown out of practice on Tuesday. Even without Simmons, the Sixers are heavy favorites to win their first game of the year against a Zion-less Pelicans squad.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

