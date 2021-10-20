CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Pelicans: 7 prop bets for the Sixers' season opener

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
A new season of Philadelphia 76ers basketball will begin on Wednesday night in New Orleans as the Sixers take on the Pelicans.

Ben Simmons has been suspended for the Sixers’ opener due to conduct detrimental to the team after being thrown out of practice on Tuesday. Even without Simmons, the Sixers are heavy favorites to win their first game of the year against a Zion-less Pelicans squad.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Sixers vs. Pelicans showdown at the Smoothie King Center.

