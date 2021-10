The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-2 through six games and while the record is an indication that this team has improved, not everyone is buying into Zac Taylor‘s squad. That could be as a result of the schedule Cincinnati has faced to this point and if we’re being entirely honest, no one can blame people for pointing that out. In the Bengals’ defense, however, they can only play who’s on their schedule and the NFL schedule-makers decided to give them an easy first half of the season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO