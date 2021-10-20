VIDEO: Influencer Genie Exum shares smiley NYPD questioning after stabbing boyfriend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The New York City Instagram influencer arrested earlier week for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend shared a video late Tuesday of her smirking as an NYPD officer questioned her.

Genie Exum, 22, has been charged with assault after stabbing her boyfriend's back and arm with a kitchen knife on Monday, police said.

The New York Post reports the influencer, with over 38,000 followers, returned to her Hudson Yards apartment Tuesday night after making bail and shared the video on her verified account.

The short video appears to show Exum playing with a necklace, smirking, as the song "Locked Up" by singer Akon is heard.

“They took my phone y’all I’m on the trap rn,” Exum wrote with the video.

The Post reports Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Grace Lunden argued Exum should be held on $10,000 bail or $50,000 bond, saying it “is a violent case” against her boyfriend Babyboy Pajulas.

However, her public defender Brooke Quincy Myers reportedly told the judge Pajulas didn't "want the case going forward.”

Judge Michael Gaffey agreed with Myers though ordered an order of protection forcing Exeum to stay away from Pajulas.