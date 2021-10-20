CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

By SUSAN HAIGH - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan...

www.thederrick.com

Vice

Mexico Is Fighting the US Over Extraditing Drug Cartel Suspects

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Last week was supposed to mark a fresh chapter in the 200-year relationship between the United States and Mexico, a turning of the page on fraught relations and militarization in favor of a more holistic and cooperative approach to reining in the cartels that control the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

If extradited to US, Colombian coke capo will have a lot of company

Colombian cocaine trafficking kingpin Dairo Antonio Usuga could have a lot of familiar company if he is extradited to the United States -- many of his Gulf Clan cartel, including family members, have already made that trip. One after another in his gang, many of them family members, were arrested and extradited to the United States for trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsitem.com

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who...
MIAMI, FL
Person
Hugo Chávez
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks' Assange

The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court on Wednesday to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.In January, a lower court judge refused an American request to extradite Assange on spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. But she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech...
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

Spanish court rules on conservative party's slush fund use

MADRID (AP) — A top Spanish court has given a 2-year prison term to the former treasurer of Spain's powerful conservative party for using a slush fund to pay for the renovation of the party's headquarters more than a decade ago. In Thursday's ruling, Spain's National Court said it couldn't...
EUROPE
Derrick

Lawyer: US promises over Assange extradition not enough

LONDON (AP) — Promises by the U.S. government that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be subjected to harsh prison conditions if he is extradited to face American justice are not enough to address concerns about his fragile mental health and high risk of suicide, a lawyer defending him argued Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Brazil senators urge COVID charges for Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Senate committee is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll.The 7-to-4 vote Tuesday by the 11-member committee ended its six-month investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic and calls for prosecutors to put Bolsonaro on trial for charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity.More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil. What lies ahead for Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing:___WHAT ARE THE RECOMMENDATIONS AGAINST BOLSONARO?The most debated of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

British Court to Rule on US Extradition of Wikileaks Julian Assange

LONDON - A British court will consider this week whether Julian Assange, founder of the Wikileaks website, can be extradited to the United States on charges of hacking and theft. The two-day hearing began Wednesday in London's high court. U.S. prosecutors appealed a British district court verdict from January, which...
WORLD
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
POLITICS
AFP

US warns Moscow embassy could stop functioning due to visa row

The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday. The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw. "We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters. "We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Spain
Madrid, Spain
Derrick

Sudan military leader fires 6 diplomats who criticized coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s strongman fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military's takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday. The diplomats pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok.
WORLD
Derrick

China defends border law after Indian criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday defended a new border law following criticism by India that it might disrupt the resolution of a 17-month-old standoff over disputed territory in the remote Ladakh region that has led to violent clashes. The law approved Sunday says Beijing will “combat any act that...
POLITICS
Derrick

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S. letting go a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, according sources with knowledge of the proposal and message exchanges seen by The Associated Press. The offer was discussed at a previously reported...
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister said Thursday the European Union member should not pay any of the total $1.8 million daily fines the EU’s top court imposed for Warsaw’s ignoring its injunctions on changes to the judiciary and operation of a lignite mine. Zbigniew Ziobro called the European...
POLITICS
Derrick

UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and affirmed its readiness "to support efforts to...
WORLD
Derrick

US returns antiquities to India in stolen art scheme probe

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. authorities returned about 250 antiquities to India on Thursday in a long-running investigation of a stolen art scheme. The items, worth an estimated $15 million, were handed over during a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City. The centerpiece is a bronze Shiva Nataraja valued at $4 million, authorities said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

UK Court Defers Ruling On Assange Extradition Appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange on Thursday dismissed US assurances about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from Britain, as two days of hearings wrapped up in London. Britain's High Court said it would issue a ruling at a later date, after Washington appealed against a lower...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Argentine ex-president Macri in court over illicit spying claims

Former Argentina president Mauricio Macri briefly appeared before a judge Thursday in a probe into claims his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine. "We hope that Macri... will tell us the truth about why we were illegally spied on," Luis Tagliapietra, father of one of the submariners, told AFP. Macri has denied ordering surveillance of the families.
POLITICS

