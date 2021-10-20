CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Hawk Down' pilot Durant enters Alabama Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Mike Durant, best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held...

alreporter.com

Durant: Mo Brooks can’t win U.S. Senate seat

Alabama U.S. Senate race newcomer Mike Durant continued his attacks on front-runner Mo Brooks late last week in a series of radio interviews, saying that Brooks can’t win the seat and has stayed too long. Durant, a former Army helicopter pilot and POW from Huntsville, said during radio interviews in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Durant announces run for Senate

On Tuesday, Mike Durant announced he's running for U.S. Senate and shared a video from his campaign called "God Made a Soldier." WAAY 31 spoke with Durant, who said this feels like the right thing to do. "I feel like rather than sit here and just be disgruntled, I feel...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Britt Dominates Fundraising in Alabama Senate Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Katie Boyd Britt has piled up a significant cash advantage over other candidates in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate. Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, is seeking to fill his seat in the 2022 election. Britt stepped down as head of the Business Council of Alabama to run for Senate. Britt raised $1.5 million in the last three.
ALABAMA STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Franken enters Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

Mike Franken is entering Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, the Sioux City veteran and Democrat announced Thursday morning on social media. Franken, a retired three-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, becomes the fifth candidate in the Democratic primary. The Democratic nominee will likely face longtime incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in next fall’s general election.
IOWA STATE
pinalcentral.com

Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate race

PHOENIX — Justin Olson, a Republican on the state’s utility regulation board, announced Wednesday he’s running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth major candidate looking to take on Democrat Mark Kelly in one of the nation’s top 2022 Senate contests. Olson presented himself as a reliable and proven conservative...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richard Shelby
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The problem with Republicans calling on Merrick Garland to resign

Congressional Republicans have settled on a new political enemy. His name is Attorney General Merrick Garland. Last week, GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee lashed out at Garland for trying to prevent violence directed at educators, and as The New York Times reported, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee did the same thing yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
