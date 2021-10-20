‘Highway to Heaven’ Stars on Keeping That ‘Sense of Hope’ From the Michael Landon Classic Series

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal Son’s Halston Sage is set to star in the indie drama The List, which she is also on board to executive produce. Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce for Nickel City Pictures. The story follows Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective. Joining Sage as exec producers are Vitolo and Lederer as well as Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida. New Legend Entertainment is financing. Best known for her role as Ainsley Whitly on the Fox drama Prodigal Son, Sage’s credits also include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO