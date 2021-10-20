CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the...

Derrick

French, Australian leaders have 1st talk since sub fallout

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during their first conversation since Australia pulled out of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal that it is up to Morrison’s government to repair the damaged relationship between their countries, France's presidency said Thursday. Australia last month canceled a...
POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port, France’s maritime minister announced Thursday as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified. The French Sea Ministry said in a statement that...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday. The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

UK boat detained by France amid fishing rights row

A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister said Thursday the European Union member should not pay any of the total $1.8 million daily fines the EU’s top court imposed for Warsaw’s ignoring its injunctions on changes to the judiciary and operation of a lignite mine. Zbigniew Ziobro called the European...
POLITICS
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK government summons French ambassador as row over fishing boats escalates

Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of...
U.K.
The Independent

All remaining countries removed from travel red list

All remaining countries on England’s red list for international travel will be removed, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.The Cabinet minister announced that the Latin American countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic Ecuador Haiti Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be taken off the list at 4am on November 1.This means arrivals will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if...
TRAVEL
Derrick

EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”. “What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Germany's Merkel due in post-crisis Greece on 2-day visit

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Greece Thursday for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Merkel was due in Athens on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when the...
EUROPE

