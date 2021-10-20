France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

All remaining countries on England’s red list for international travel will be removed, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.The Cabinet minister announced that the Latin American countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic Ecuador Haiti Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be taken off the list at 4am on November 1.This means arrivals will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if...
