Public Safety

Senegal seizes 2 tons of cocaine off coast; arrests 5

By BABACAR DIONE, CARLEY PETESCH - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s navy seized more than 2 tons of cocaine from a ship transporting...

wtvbam.com

Record haul of cocaine seized from sailboat off Portugal’s coast

ALMADA, Portugal (Reuters) – Portuguese and Spanish authorities have seized 5.2 tonnes of cocaine from a sailboat on the high seas and arrested three suspects, in Portugal’s largest drug bust in 15 years and a world-record haul from a sailboat, police said on Monday. With the cocaine bales piled up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Ecuadorian authorities seize 1.5 tons of cocaine from boat

BUENOS AIRES — Ecuadorian police have seized more than 1.5 tons of cocaine from a ship off the coast, they said in a tweet on Sunday. The cocaine was hidden on the boat, according to the officials. They also arrested 16 suspects during the operation near the port city of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Portugal Seizes 5.2 Tonnes Of Cocaine From Sailing Ship

Portuguese authorities said Monday they had seized a 5.2-tonne haul of cocaine from a Spanish-registered sailing ship, arresting two Spanish citizens and a Peruvian. Showing off 183 bales of the drug at a navy base outside Lisbon, judicial police chief Luis Neves said it was "the biggest narcotics haul in Portugal in 15 years".
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

CBP: Over $700k worth of cocaine, meth seized in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized over $700k worth of cocaine and methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge. On Oct. 11, officers encountered a tractor-trailer that was arriving from Mexico. After inspection with non-intrusive imaging equipment and the canine team, officers discovered 20 packages of alleged cocaine […]
PHARR, TX
wmleader.com

Portuguese authorities seize 5 tons of cocaine worth $232 million

More than five tons of cocaine worth an estimated $232 million was seized off a 79-foot yacht by Portuguese authorities in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Portuguese authorities said the drug bust was one of the biggest in Europe in recent years — and the nation’s biggest in 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Man heading to jail after smuggling tons of cocaine using submarine

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – October 15, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Jose Rosario Segura Balentierra, a Colombian national interdicted by the United States Coast Guard on a semi-submersible vessel containing approximately 2,000 kilograms (4,4000 pounds) of cocaine, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court to 200 months in prison for operating a semi-submersible vessel on the high seas twice in less than five years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

VIDEO: Sunk! Plot To Smuggle 2 Tons Of Cocaine By Mini-Submarine

The Costa Rican Coast Guard seized a submarine carrying nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine and arrested three crew members with drug trafficking. The incident took place in the Pacific Ocean, near the country’s border with Panama, on Oct. 18. The Costa Rican Coast Guard said it seized 1,788 packets of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

International police operation seizes cocaine worth $232M

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An international police operation has nabbed cocaine with a street value of around 200 million euros ($232 million) on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean. Portuguese police said Monday the seizure was the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years. Police localized and intercepted a 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea, a statement said. They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board. Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal. The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the Drug Enforcement Agency in the United States and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
riviera-maya-news.com

Two Haitian migrants found dead in Chiapas

Chiapas, Mexico — In less than 24 hours, two Haitian women were found dead in the state of Chiapas. One Haitian woman was found strangled and left without clothes, while the second was found dead on the shore of the Suchiate River. The two Haitian migrant women were found murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

