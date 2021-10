Four non-profit organizations that have come together to create affordable housing in south Fort Collins will host a meeting next week to discuss their vision. The Coloradoan reports Heart of the Rockies Christian Church, CARE Housing, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity and Friends of L’Arche want to build a campus containing for-rent and for-sale multi-family homes as well as a home for adults with disabilities and a multi-purpose community center. The Heartside Hill community would be coming to 6501 Brittany Street on an 11-acre site of undeveloped land owned by the church. The meeting is happening virtually at 6 p.m. on November 4th. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan. For details on how to join the virtual meeitng visit: https://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/proposals.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO