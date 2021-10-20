CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency...

www.thederrick.com

Derrick

Europe gas prices drop on Putin's order to fill EU storages

MOSCOW (AP) — European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Telecoms hit by fuel shortages in Haiti

Haiti's telecoms networks have sharply cut back on service because of fuel shortages caused by the tightening grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince, company officials said Tuesday. Schools and businesses remained closed on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince, where the normally crowded streets were deserted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indigenous Ecuadorans block roads to protest fuel price hikes

Members of Ecuador's influential indigenous movement blocked roads Tuesday to protest fuel price hikes as the country, in the midst of a state of emergency, battles challenges on multiple fronts. Protesters used rocks and burning tires to disrupt traffic in five of Ecuador's 24 provinces, including Pichincha, of which the capital is Quito, according to the government's public security agency. "We made this (protest) call to reject everything the national government is imposing," Julio Cesar Pilalumbo, one of the organizers, told AFP at a roadblock in Zumbahua in central Ecuador. "We will resist and we will not give in to any repression," he added.
GAS PRICE
charlottestar.com

Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from Nov 14-29

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29. "We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Oil Price Hike! Fuel to Get More Expensive in the US?

Companies say impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and high natural gas and coal prices are the reasons for the high prices of fuel this week. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
stlouisnews.net

Lights on in Lebanon after fuel delivered to power stations

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Officials report that power has been restored in Lebanon after the country went dark for 24 hours. Lebanon's central bank has granted credit worth $100 million to purchase fuel and keep power stations operating, said the Lebanese energy minister, after the power grid shut down for 24 hours, with officials stressing it would take several days to re-start.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Derrick

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday. The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

For the second time in a month, a member of Spain’s government met with Algerian officials on Wednesday to guarantee the European country’s supply of natural gas after Algeria closes a pipeline that runs through Morocco this weekend.While a leader in wind and solar power, Spain still relies heavily on energy imports, and Algeria provides over a third of its natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will augment skyrocketing energy prices that have made electricity bills a major problem for its left-wing coalition government.The trip by Spain’s deputy prime minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Fuel Price Hiked for 12th Time in Oct; Petrol Price Surpasses ATF in Mumbai

Investing.com -- As oil prices continue to climb up the charts and attain multi-year highs due to supply crunch, and as OPEC+ announces to not raise its output over 0.4 million barrels/day, fuel prices across the country are rising alarmingly. According to a price notification released by state-owned fuel retailer...
TRAFFIC
Derrick

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member...
BUSINESS
The Independent

United Airlines: Flight costs will rise due to fuel price hike, CEO warns passengers

The CEO of United Airlines has warned that as jet fuel prices spike, the cost of tickets for passengers will follow.Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Scott Kirby said: “Higher jet fuel prices lead to higher ticket prices. Ultimately, we’ll pass that through.”Airlines are expecting a surge in bookings as Americans begin to travel for the holidays and international Covid-19 restrictions loosen up.United has forecast an average fuel cost of $2.39 per gallon for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.02 in the same period in 2019.Mr Kirby pointed out that the welcome higher demand for flights...
GAS PRICE
electrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CARS
The Jewish Press

Israeli State Comptroller Releases Report Criticizing Climate Change Preparedness

Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published a scathing report on Tuesday concerning Israel’s preparations for hazards related to climate change. According to a report by Kan news, Englman’s report, published on the eve of the Glasgow Climate Summit, concluded that Israel has failed to limit its pollution levels and has inadequately planned for the challenges posed by long-term climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers Thursday and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company's business in China despite strong demand for its cars there. The company said deliveries in 2021...
BUSINESS

