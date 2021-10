Tottenham Hotspur was in the market for a striker to either compliment Harry Kane if he remained with the north London-based club or replace the 28-year-old if he departed. Nonetheless, no move for a striker occurred this summer, but Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici plans to address the position in 2022 reportedly. According to Calciomercato, One of the targets for the Italian club chief is to pursue a player that he’s familiar with in Atlético Madrid’s Álvaro Morata.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO