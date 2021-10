Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri is keen to offer his support to Steve Bruce and help in any way he can after going through a similar experience to the former Newcastle boss.Bruce left his role as Magpies manager on Wednesday, 13 days after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed their takeover of the club.While the 60-year-old was able to manage his 1,000th game in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at St James’ Park, it would prove his last in the post with the new owners finally bringing his tenure at his boyhood club to an end after huge speculation before...

