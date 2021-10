Amid the all-night drama and late-game chaos of Tennessee's loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night, the Vols were dealt a potentially significant injury blow to starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. However, Vols head coach Josh Heupel said Monday he is optimistic it isn't a "long-term injury" and said Hooker, who started the past five games and injected life into the offense with his dual-threat passing and running ability, would be day to day. Heupel added that running back Tiyon Evans and offensive tackle Cade Mays would also be day to day to start the week ahead of Tennessee's game at Alabama.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO