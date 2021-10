Greyhound Lines, the iconic long-distance bus line, has been sold to a European transportation company that has rapidly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. FlixMobility announced its acquisition of Greyhound Thursday from Britain’s FirstGroup, which the Dallas-based transportation company had been a part of since 2007. Greyhound is the largest bus network in the U.S., serving about 16 million passengers each year across about 2,400 cities in North America. FlixBus serves about 2,500 cities across 36 countries outside of the U.S.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO