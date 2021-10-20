Delaying Thermalization in a Periodically Driven System

A simple experimental setup allows researchers to pinpoint the conditions under which a migrating sand dune crosses over an obstacle or gets trapped against it. Sand dunes form when loose grains of sand are moved by wind or water. As they migrate, these dunes can bury obstacles along their path, endangering infrastructures such as roads and underwater pipelines. Despite the great potential hazards, there aren’t established models to predict what happens when sand dunes encounter obstacles. Now, Karol Bacik of the University of Cambridge, UK, and co-workers have studied, in a simplified two-dimensional setup, the dynamics of subaqueous dunes [1]. They show that the outcome of the dune-obstacle interaction—whether the dune crosses over the obstacle and continues on its way or gets trapped against it—can be predicted by analyzing how the fluid flows around the obstacle before the sand starts piling up. The results could help in developing fast, data-driven diagnostic tools for forecasting the impact of dunes on human infrastructures.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO