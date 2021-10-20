CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Dolph Lundgren Returns to Modeling

By Evan Ross Katz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew get to have a career with as much longevity as Dolph Lundgren. Even fewer, a career with as much breadth. Movie star. Martial Artist. Author. Director. Fullbright scholar. Sex symbol. When I found out I was doing this interview, I tell him the first word that came to...

/Film

Dolph Lundgren Is Back In Tights On The Set Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

He's fought Rocky. He's played He-Man. He's dated Grace Jones. He's been Expendable. And now he's red-haired and ruling an underwater kingdom. Actor Dolph Lundgren treated fans to a photo from the set of James Wan's upcoming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," confirming that his character King Nereus will be returning to the "Aquaman" sequel. The "Universal Soldier" star looks to be wearing motion capture apparel, looking ready to shoot the film's next big underwater sequence.
MOVIES
First Showing

Scott Adkins & Dolph Lundgren in Action Thriller 'Castle Falls' Trailer

"Follow the guard, find the money." Shout Factory has released a trailer for Castle Falls, an action thriller directed by Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren. This is dropping on VOD in December just in time for the holidays! And remarkably it's not Lundgren's first film he has directed - he has a few others under his belt, including Dolph Lundgren Is the Killing Machine most recently in 2010. Castle Falls is about rival gangs trying to find millions of dollars hidden inside Castle Heights Hospital, which is filled with dynamite and scheduled to be demolished, but first they have to deal with the janitor who found the loot first. It just so happens that this guy is an ex-fighter. "The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash… and will they get out alive?" Scott Adkins stars with Dolph Lundgren, plus Dave Halls, Kim DeLonghi, Kevin Wayne, Scott Hunter, Robert Berlin, and Bill Billions. Surprise, surprise - this film does not look good. At all.
MOVIES
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Grace Jones
TrendHunter.com

Legendary Singer-Inspired Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics recently unveiled that its newest project will honor the ever-famed Whitney Houston. The cosmetics brand aims to represent the singer's influential fame through a line of products. Currently, the collection is in the works and is expected to launch in December 2022. The beauty brand inked a long-term...
MAKEUP
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
#Engineering#Martial Arts#Design#Fitness#Time#Swedish#Marine Corps#Universe#King Nereus#Dc Comics#Cdlp
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
MUSIC

