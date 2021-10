Inflation accelerated again in September, and gold prices (finally!) reacted positively. Bad news: the rally was short-lived. Unfortunately, I was right. One month ago, when commenting on the CPI readings for August, I wrote that inflation “doesn’t have to go away anytime soon” and that the economic developments suggest that “inflation isn’t disappearing just yet.” And here we are, one month later, with inflation accelerating again.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO