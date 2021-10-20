CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saved By The Bell' season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24

Cover picture for the articleIn season two of Peacock’s hit comedy “Saved By The Bell,” Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council...

Outsider.com

‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Returning for Season 2 in November

Classic 90s sitcoms like Saved by the Bell never get old. And Peacock agrees because they renewed the reboot. Season two is coming out next month. Last year, NBC’s streaming service Peacock brought back the loveable Bayside gang 28 years after the original series had ended. And they added some fresh faces to the cast. The story picks up with Mayor Zack Morris in a whole heap of trouble after he shut down a bunch of low-income schools. So, in classic Zack fashion, he hatched a plan. The mayor sent all the affected teenagers to the area’s most affluent schools, like Bayside High.
nolangroupmedia.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Tests Students’ Bayside High Spirit in a Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Saved by the Bell is back and testing Bayside High’s student spirit in a first look at Season 2 ahead of its Peacock premiere on Wednesday, November 24. The new episodes follow the high school as it gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. While Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined not to get sidetracked by what she deems is “Bayside nonsense,” her resolve begins to fade when a cute new student is elected student council VP.
TVOvermind

How Good Morning, Miss Bliss Transformed Into Saved By The Bell

When people think of teen sitcoms from the 1990s, Saved by the Bell is probably one of the first shows that come to mind. Even though the show only lasted for four seasons, it left a lasting impression on many people that still resonates today. What many people don’t realize, however, is that Saved by the Bell Wouldn’t exist had it not been for another show, Good Morning, Miss Bliss which lasted for just one season. In fact, if you’ve seen the early episodes of Saved by the Bell, then chances are that you were probably watching Good Morning, Miss Bliss. Continue reading to learn more about how Good Morning, Miss Bliss became Saved by the Bell.
imdb.com

Saved By The Bell Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More

Did you know that "Saved by the Bell," the popular '90s television show, has a 2020 reboot? Did you also know that this reboot was greenlit for a second season back in January of this year?. You probably did, if you're reading this article. Read on to learn everything we...
99.9 The Point

What Were the Saved By the Bell Actors Doing in Castle Rock, CO?

The cast members from the original Saved By the Bell and the newer reboot series are adored by fans all around the world. People have watched this fictional group of friends grow up and navigate through their lives beginning in their early teens and now into adulthood. Recently, a few of Bayside High's former students were hanging out in Colorado together, which proves that in addition to the on-screen relationships, there were also real, lasting friendships made between the cast during the production of this sitcom too.
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Season 3 Premiere Rings the Bell on the Roy Family Title Fight — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 1, “Secession.”]. The Roy family has returned, and already they’re taking up chunks of premium real estate. Aside from the profiles, prominent billboards, HBO’s coveted Sunday night timeslot, and all the other hallmarks befitting the long-awaited emergence of TV’s only good show, “Succession” Season 3 starts with its split family in flight, and ends with the top two shit-stirrers in seemingly opposite straits: Kendall (Jeremy Strong) thinks he’s sitting pretty, while Logan (Brian Cox) goes sprinting into the Sarajevan night, searching for whatever next move might save him. In between, they’re strategizing in helicopters, luxury cars, and private jets, tearing through Manhattan in a massive SUV and soaring through international airspace in twin planes.
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Last O.G.” season 4 premiere

The Last O.G. returns tonight at 10/9c on TBS. Catch the season 4 premiere of this hilarious comedy series when you register for Sling. The Last O.G. follows Tray, a man recently released from a 15-year stay in prison. Upon his return home, he is shocked to see the changes made to his old Brooklyn neighborhood. His girlfriend—former girlfriend—is now married to a successful white man, and the couple is parenting a set of twins Tray never even knew existed. In order to make ends meet and connect with the kids, Tray leans on some of the skills he learned in prison, all while building a life on shaky, unfamiliar ground.
ABC Action News

The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere

Michelle's journey as the Bachelorette begins Tuesday, October 19th at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. Michelle Young’s journey to find love begins! Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they’ll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it’s going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette’s heart.
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3 Season Premiere with Brian Cox

Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessey discuss the dynamite season premiere of Succession. They talk about the key moves Kendall looks to make as he wages war against Logan (01:54) along with the reality check that Shiv provides to the show. Later, Joanna sits down with actor Brian Cox to discuss what a typical viewer might get wrong about Logan Roy (47:00).
