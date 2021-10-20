'Saved By The Bell' season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 1, “Secession.”]. The Roy family has returned, and already they’re taking up chunks of premium real estate. Aside from the profiles, prominent billboards, HBO’s coveted Sunday night timeslot, and all the other hallmarks befitting the long-awaited emergence of TV’s only good show, “Succession” Season 3 starts with its split family in flight, and ends with the top two shit-stirrers in seemingly opposite straits: Kendall (Jeremy Strong) thinks he’s sitting pretty, while Logan (Brian Cox) goes sprinting into the Sarajevan night, searching for whatever next move might save him. In between, they’re strategizing in helicopters, luxury cars, and private jets, tearing through Manhattan in a massive SUV and soaring through international airspace in twin planes.
