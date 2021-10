Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the new crypto asset on the block(chain) – are they all they are cracked up to be and should we be investing in them, or giving them a wide berth? The NFT market is younger than the COVID pandemic. Some say the market has boomed because of the virus. We have (a lot) more time on our hands to make frivolous memes and more money in our pockets to spend on them. But will the NFT craze outlive that other pathogen taking the world by storm?

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO