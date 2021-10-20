CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Adamis receives FD​​​​​​​A nod for Zimhi

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZimhi is a high-dose naloxone product for the treatment of opioid overdose. Adamis has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for Zimhi (naloxone HCL Injection) 5 mg/0.5 mL product. Zimhi is a high-dose naloxone injection product for use in the treatment of opioid overdose. Naloxone is an opioid...

www.drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science News

The antidepressant fluvoxamine can keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital

An inexpensive, easy-to-take pill could be the next weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. Taking the antidepressant fluvoxamine within days of showing symptoms of an infection can dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization and death, suggests the largest trial to date of this FDA-approved generic drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

Amneal intros generic Decadron

Amneal is launching dexamethasone, in dosage strengths of 4 mg and 6 mg, following approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Dexamethasone is the generic of Decadron. It is an anti-inflammatory glucocorticoid steroid used to treat several medical conditions, including respiratory complications associated with COVID-19. “Today’s approval and launch of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Naloxone#Oxycodone#Heroin#Americans#Teva#Anesthetics#Us Worldmeds
drugstorenews.com

Verifique debuts cannabis and fentanyl detection kits

Verifique has launched Cannabis and Fentanyl detection kits that are able to detect the substances in vape pens, edibles, pills, and powders. The easy and discrete tests utilize a patented dry reagent technology that makes them safe and convenient to use anywhere, the company said. Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

At Last, FDA Signs Off on Adamis’ Opioid Overdose Drug

Shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals rose 31% Monday on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its naloxone injection Zimhi for the treatment of opioid overdose. This was Adamis' third attempt to have the drug approved, following two CRLs. Zimhi, a prescription naloxone HCL injection at 5 mg/0.5...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
healio.com

FDA approves opioid overdose antidote Zimhi

The FDA has approved Zimhi, a high-dose naloxone product that is administered through a prefilled syringe to counteract potentially fatal opioid overdoses, the agency and the drug’s manufacturer announced. The approval comes amid CDC data that indicate 70.6% of the 70,630 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2019...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
drugstorenews.com

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to provide GSK’s COVID-19 antibody treatment

GSK’s Sotrovimab marks the third monoclonal antibody treatment that Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions are able to offer patients. Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions today announced their available services for GlaxoSmithKline’s infused medication sotrovimab. Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that has received the FDA’s emergency use authorization, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

Camber adds 4 products to copay card program

Camber’s Copay Card Program is adding deferasirox tablets; dimethyl fumarate capsules; droxidopa capsules; and vigabatrin oral solution. Camber has added four generic products to its copay card program to help save patients a substantial amount of money each year. The products are deferasirox tablets; dimethyl fumarate capsules; droxidopa capsules; and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy