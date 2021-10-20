This Might Be The Reason You Drink So Much Coffee

When there's only 24 hours in a day and you have 30 hours of work, studying, carpools, soccer practices, or laundry to cram into it, there's a magic elixir that will increase your energy, attention span, and production levels: coffee. According to the National Coffee Association, people have been...
Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
Although the cult classic McRib sandwich is creating quite the buzz at the moment, the sandwich isn't the only thing to get excited about at McDonald's. The fast food chain is currently offering patrons the chance to get a large order of fries for $1 every week through the end of 2021.
For those of us with a sweet tooth, Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of the year — right behind Easter, that is, which also sees its fair share of candy sales (in the neighborhood of $3 billion in the U.S. annually, according to GO Banking Rates). If you dig into a pile of candy each Halloween, you're not alone, either — over the holiday week, the average American consumes about two pounds of the sweet stuff, says Business Insider.
Anxiety, increased blood pressure, heartburn and ‘the jitters’ may come to mind when people think of consuming too much coffee. For decades, experts have associated coffee consumption with a reduced risk of liver disease. But things like recall bias and lifestyle factors have likely impacted these findings. This notion inspired...
While the restaurant industry has been hit hard over the last couple of years — with many going out of business and others grappling with new safety procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — customers who have begun returning in droves to their regular indoor dining spots still expect dining establishments to uphold a certain level of service.
If there’s one health and beauty adage you’ve probably heard on rotation throughout your life, it’s: Drink more water. Feeling dehydrated? Drink more water. Have a headache? Drink more water. Skin looking dull? Drink more water. Constipated? Drink more water. The latest trend: Drink more water…. by guzzling it out of a giant water bottle.
Welcome to Drinking Coffee, a new feature series on Sprudge celebrating coffee’s many uses behind the bar and beyond. In the months to come, we’ll be sharing our favorite coffee cocktail recipes, talking to some of our favorite bartenders, and exploring the rightful place of coffee in the pantheon of cocktail creation. Up first: Sprudge co-founder and James Beard Award winner Jordan Michelman invites you to explore the Coffee Negroni (or the “Sprudgegroni” if you insist).
A bag of potato chips is meant to be a reliable snack that doesn't involve surprises aside from the occasional folded chip. Sure if you are trying a new and exciting flavor, you might find that the contents of the bag are unexpected and unfamiliar to your taste buds. However, you would probably react differently if you reached into a brand new package of potato chips and found yourself awkwardly clutching a whole potato. While finding a potato is certainly less worrisome than reaching for an unidentified object that might not even be edible, it isn't exactly what you hope for when eating chips.
A cup of coffee isn't just a tasty beverage—it also provides most of us with a much-needed energy boost each morning or during an afternoon slump. "Coffee often contains caffeine, which is a stimulant and can have various impacts on our body," One Medical's Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, says. "Coffee is also the largest dietary source of caffeine in Americans." Because of this, those who drink their favorite brew every day may notice increased alertness and attentiveness, since a cup of Joe "provides a stimulating effect by increasing activity in the brain and nervous system," Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, shares. As the day comes to a close, though, that level of energy isn't always desired, especially when you're ready for some shut-eye. So, when should we have our last cup of coffee each day? We tapped our experts to find out.
Listen I get it, you instinctively reach for the coffee in the morning or maybe turn to that energy drink later in the afternoon to get through the day. We all do it. But have you ever wondered how much caffeine is in your favorite drinks? Well, we did the research for you.
One of the main reasons why millions of people drink coffee every day is because of its energy-boosting properties. Having trouble getting out of bed in the morning? Don't worry, coffee will help you move through your morning routine. Feel your eyelids falling during a long Zoom meeting? A cup of coffee will jolt you awake.
The link between drinking coffee and a healthy liver has been well established by science—and equally well covered by us here at Sprudge. Nonetheless, the depths of the connection between coffee and liver health have yet to be fully plumbed and new discoveries continue to solidify the link. And a new study does just that, finding that coffee consumption is linked with less liver stiffness.
Java Monster is a popular drink, and even if you have never tried it, you have probably seen the advertisements everywhere. With over 39 different beverages under the brand Monster in North America, Java Monster is one of the most consumed energy drinks in the monster family. The Java Monster...
Intermittent fasting might be a very popular way to lose weight, but is the practice of restricted eating between certain hours not ideal for women of a certain age?. The Doctors welcome women’s hormone expert and author of “In the Flow” Alisa Vitti who warns, "Intermittent fasting is not the best diet when it comes to all women.
We all know the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. Starting your day off with a nutrient-rich meal can be beneficial to your metabolism so you feel more energized throughout the day, and can even help support weight-loss. To most people, a healthy breakfast entails avoiding carb-heavy or sugary foods...
Where: Dutch Bros. Coffee | 720 W Spring Creek Parkway, Plano AND 1401 N. Custer Road, McKinney. When: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It’s always coffee season. But now that we’re in...
It’s 5 am, your alarm blares, you sleepily open your eyes, you slowly go to a sitting position, one foot on the ground, 2 feet. You stand up and ever so slowly make your way to the kitchen to prepare yourself a much-needed cup o’ joe. You’re so tired and your mood is low, you don’t know how you’ll make it through the day. You impatiently wait, then finally beep, beep, beep, coffees done. Pouring that sweet drink of the god’s and smelling that delicious aroma is already awakening your senses. You put some creamer and sweetener in, your favorite flavor-hazelnut, slowly bring to your lips and take that first sweet sip…. ahh. You feel relief, and as you continue drinking that blessed Colombian brew, you begin to feel your senses come alive, your heart beats a little faster, you move a bit more confidently, and joy fills your soul. You can now start your day.
Your next coffee run might feel more like trick-or-treating this Halloween. Dunkin’ has a haunting new menu just in time for spooky season, and there’s a brand new sip on it. In addition to bringing back the fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin’s new Halloween drink, the Peanut Butter Macchiato, is here to sweeten up your festivities.
It’s no secret that I love Philz Coffee, one of the best local coffee chains in the Bay Area. There are Philz locations all over the region, often in trendy areas like Palo Alto, downtown San Francisco, and City Center Bishop Ranch.
