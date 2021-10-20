This Might Be The Reason You Drink So Much Coffee

A cup of coffee isn't just a tasty beverage—it also provides most of us with a much-needed energy boost each morning or during an afternoon slump. "Coffee often contains caffeine, which is a stimulant and can have various impacts on our body," One Medical's Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, says. "Coffee is also the largest dietary source of caffeine in Americans." Because of this, those who drink their favorite brew every day may notice increased alertness and attentiveness, since a cup of Joe "provides a stimulating effect by increasing activity in the brain and nervous system," Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, shares. As the day comes to a close, though, that level of energy isn't always desired, especially when you're ready for some shut-eye. So, when should we have our last cup of coffee each day? We tapped our experts to find out.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO