CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Randy Feenstra announces re-election campaign

By Laila Freeman
WHO 13
WHO 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rfXc_0cXBaIsf00

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Congressman Randy Feenstra announced his re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Feenstra won his first term in 2020 against Steve King , and he is currently focused on raising money for his re-election.

“With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa. In just our first 10 months in Congress, we’ve restored Iowa’s seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passed needed disaster relief for our farmers, promoted our biofuels, passed legislation to stop the Chinese Communist party from stealing our taxpayer-funded research, defended our conservative values and fought against the advance of socialism in America. After we defeat Speaker Pelosi in 2022, we will enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment and restore America’s strength around the world.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra

Feenstra also belongs to the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and Committee on the Budget.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Congressman Feenstra to run again

Iowa Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra has confirmed he is running for a second term. The Republican from Hull won his first term in 2020 after defeating incumbent Steve King in the primary. “I am running for reelection because we have more results to deliver for Iowa. It’s been a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Corydon Times-Republican

Randy Feenstra to run for second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District

HULL, Iowa -- Citing the backing of a long list of prominent Iowa Republican elected officials, U.S. Randy Feenstra announced Wednesday he will seek a second term representing the state's 4th Congressional District. “With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Rep. Feenstra officially announces his reelection bid for Iowa's 4th District

Iowa Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has formally announced he is running for reelection in the state’s 4th District, as was widely expected. A former college professor and state senator, Feenstra has been endorsed by the state’s leading Republicans. Officially launching his reelection bid Wednesday, Feenstra says he wants to continue...
IOWA STATE
Tribune-Star

State Sen. Ford announces re-election bid

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has announced he is seeking another term in the Indiana State Senate representing District 38, which is composed of Clay and Vigo counties. Following this year’s redistricting, District 38 is now composed of Clay and Vigo counties and a portion of Sullivan County. “When...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Senator Tom Cotton Slammed After Demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland ‘Resign In Disgrace’

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is facing backlash on social media after demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign during a Judiciary Committee hearing. On Wednesday, Garland, at times, got into heated exchanges with Republicans during the hearing over a memo encouraging the Justice Department to monitor threats of violence made against school boards.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
Person
Randy Feenstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#2nd Amendment#Hull#Kcau#Chinese#Communist#Committee On The Budget
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Beast

The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

Paul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”. Walker tells The...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

CNN reporter attempts to clean up McAuliffe's education comments: It has 'spun out of control'

Less than a week until the Virginia gubernatorial election, a CNN reporter appeared to try and clean up Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe's comments on education. On Tuesday, CNN reporter Eva McKend appeared on "CNN Newsroom" to discuss the race, which has become a dead heat between McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, according to recent polling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
453
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy