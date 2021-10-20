CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nigerian romance scam suspects targeted 100 women - FBI

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight Nigerian men accused of an internet dating scam have appeared in a South African court after a massive international operation involving the FBI and Interpol. Authorities in the US, where the investigation originated and most of the alleged victims are based, have applied for their extradition. They are...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

FBI warning about fake unemployment websites, online romance scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the FBI, cyber criminals are creating fake unemployment benefit websites to collect your personal and financial information. The FBI said another major scam is fake online romance scams, where cyber criminals try to trick you into wiring money, usually making contact through dating apps and social media sites. Experts […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Turnto10.com

Three charged in 'Grandparent Scam' targeting seniors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were charged in alleged involvement with a "Grandparent Scam" made to defraud Rhode Island seniors on Friday. At least 11 elderly residents had been scammed out of thousands of dollars, according to Acting United States Attorney Richard Myrus. The indictment alleged that members of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
San Angelo LIVE!

Secret Agent Operation Leads to Arrest of More Than 100 Dark Web Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON D.C. –– On Tuesday morning the Department of Justice announced an international collaboration that led to the arrest of more than one hundred Darknet drug traffickers in an unprecedented operation dubbed Dark HunTor. Earlier this year, international agencies collaborated to take down DarkMarket –– the world's largest illegal marketplace on the dark web. Vendors on the marketplace traded drugs, sold counterfeit money, stolen or counterfeit credit card details, anonymous SIM cards, and malware. "We are here today to expose those who seek the shadows of the internet to peddle killer…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nigerian#Extradition#South African#Interpol#Us Secret Service#Hawks#The Black Axe
Shore News Network

Jury Convicts Liberian National For His Role In An Online Romance Scam Targeting Elderly Victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted Michael Moore, 39, a Liberian national residing in the Philadelphia area, for his involvement in an online romance scam that targeted older adults, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. presided over the two-day trial which ended late yesterday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABQJournal

FBI: Man suspected in 3 ABQ bank robberies

Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks in the past month around Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the most recent robbery occurred Friday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. He said the man walked into the Wells Fargo near Eubank and Indian School NE around 10 a.m....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandiegouniontribune.com

Man sentenced for credit card scam targeting crafts chain

CAMDEN, N.J. — A California man who fled to Mexico after being charged in a widespread credit card scam involving arts-and-crafts retailer Michaels was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey. Jose Salazar, 45, of Riverside, must also pay $617,534 in...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
KATU.com

FBI warns about bomb threat scam

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is warning Oregonians about a bomb threat scam. Several businesses have reported getting a message that someone has planted bombs in the building, and if police are called the bombs will be detonated remotely. The scammer demands a payment of $5,000 to $20,000 to be...
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

FTC warns of increase in romance scams, especially targeting older adults

An increasing number of American seniors have been targeted for romance scams during the pandemic. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published an updated report on the top scams that have cost seniors aged 60 and up millions of dollars. "Romance scams; prize, sweepstakes and lottery scams; and business impersonator scams...
LOTTERY
CBS DFW

Nigerian National Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti Guilty Of Elder Fraud Related Violations

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Nigerian national Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, 24, pleaded guilty to false use of a passport and attempted bank fraud today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson. According to information presented in court, Adereti knowingly used a false passport in an attempt to open a bank account for the purpose of furthering fraud schemes and engaging in money mule activity. “A significant danger of document fraud is that it helps fraudsters move their ill-gotten gains through the US bank system by concealing it in legitimate-looking bank accounts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, adding, “this not only affects our banks but also the individual victims whose identities were used to open the accounts. Thanks to astute bank employees and the quick work of law enforcement, this defendant was prevented from further fraud against innocent victims.” The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PLANO, TX
KMOV

FBI issues warning about latest scam

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI has issued a warning about scammers posing as federal courts and law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI detailed the latest scam as a letter that claimed to be from a federal court about a federal criminal investigation. In the letter, the victim is given a choice: (1) face indictment or (2) accept an agreement as a cooperating witness, which requires $7,000 in legal fees. In addition to the letter, perpetrators have also called the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
reviewjournal.com

Man pleads guilty in nearly $1M unemployment fraud scheme

A previously-deported English national is facing up to five years in federal prison for bilking nearly $700,000 from Nevada and California residents using fraudulent unemployment insurance cards, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Alan Ray, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to possess counterfeit and authorized access devices,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy