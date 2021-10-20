CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymore displays Classic promise with debut success at HQ

By NewsChain Sport
 7 days ago
Jane Chapple-Hyam may have a 2022 Classic contender in Claymore after the two-year-old colt made an impressive winning debut in the Racing TV Novice Stakes at Newmarket

Chapple-Hyam sent out Saffron Beach to finish second in this year’s 1000 Guineas, and that horse then gave her a first Group One success in the Sun Chariot Stakes at headquarters last month.

She has similar high hopes for Claymore (13-2), who was introduced at 33-1 for the 2000 Guineas and Derby by William Hill, while Paddy Power went 40-1 for the former after his highly-promising performance.

The New Bay colt was always to the fore on the far side under Joe Fanning and galloped on strongly, despite displaying a high head carriage, to win by four lengths from the 13-8 favourite Noble Order.

“We’ve always liked him, but I had to get the owner six months to wait to run him – because he was keen to get him out and race him,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“I said ‘let him wait and fill up into his frame because he is a big unit’. He is full of himself, and I like him very much.

“Joe (Fanning) was the perfect jockey to go and do it from the front. It hasn’t surprised me he has won by that far, because he has got a high cruising speed.

“We are going to go big time. We are going for the Guineas and Derby, why not? One hundred per cent we will come for a Guineas trial.

“Joe (Fanning) loves him and said he is a serious horse, so we will give it a go – you know me. It is my birthday tomorrow, so it was a good present.”

New London (right) nabs Soul Stopper close home to win the Home of Racing Maiden Stakes (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Charlie Appleby gained his 100th winner of the year when New London made a successful debut in the Home Of Racing Maiden Stakes.

The 5-2 favourite relished the rising ground to get up and mug long-time leader Soul Stopper by a neck.

“I’m delighted to get my 100th winner in the UK this year. It is great for the whole team and Godolphin,” said Appleby.

“It has been a fantastic year, and all the achievements are well deserved by everybody – and long may it continue.”

On the winner, he added: “He was bred to get the trip, and we knew he would appreciate the conditions, and Will (Buick) said he loved the conditions.

“We will put him away for next year, but hopefully he will be a nice middle-distance three-year-old.”

Bashkirova (2-1 favourite) took her unbeaten record to three when asserting in the final furlong to take the Devils Dyke Fillies’ Handicap.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old pulled a length and a quarter clear of Madame Tantzy in the hands of Tom Marquand.

The same trainer/jockey combination were completing a double, because Canterbury Bell was awarded division one of the Discover Newmarket Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes in the stewards’ room after being beaten a short head by Silver Kitten.

The placings were revised as the stewards found Silver Kitten had carried Canterbury Bell (10-1) across the track.

Fanning, who partnered Silver Kitten, was given a three-day ban for careless riding. He is out from November 3-5.

