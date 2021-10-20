CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ECSO searching for burglary suspects

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBKCr_0cXBXqTy00

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

Around 12:56 p.m. on August 7, ECSO was called to Goodnight Midstream to investigate the burglary of a building. According to a Facebook post, the pair pictured below made off with about $1,500 worth of property, including copper wire.

In the latter half of 2020, amid the pandemic, area law enforcement said oil field related thefts were starting to rise. ECSO’s Oilfield Theft Task Force investigator Lieutenant Richard Dickson said law enforcement typically see a rise in this type of theft when the economy slows down and people start to look for ways to make fast, albeit illegal, cash.

“I think oilfield thefts are up because the economy is down. We are seeing all types of oilfield thefts on the rise at this point in time,” Dickson said.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured above is asked to call Investigator C. Bell at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-E3662. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Unsolved crimes

ECSO asking for help from the community to solve ‘suspicious death’ from 2019 ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to help with information in the 2019 death of an Odessa teen.  On December 20, nearly two years ago, deputies with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Family, friends of missing Midland man asking for help

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Family and friends of Midlander Aaron Weis are asking for help from the community to find their missing loved one. The 35-year-old father of four was last seen Monday.  According to his fiancé, Weis hasn’t responded to text messages or phone calls from any of his friends or family since late Monday […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Do you know any of the suspects on Midland’s most wanted list?

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has updated its most wanted fugitives list. Crime Stoppers says the suspects on this list have active warrants as of October 25.  Included on this list are: Guadalupe Galindo, 23. Galindo is wanted for the January murder of Juan Anguiano. Police say Galindo shot Anguiano at a Midland sports […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pair accused of breaking into vehicles

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a pair accused of breaking into vehicles. According to a Facebook post, on October 5, two men broke into a vehicle in the 600 block of Beckley and stole an iPhone.  Anyone who recognizes the men in the video […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New images released of man accused of aggravated robbery

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police have released new images of a man accused of aggravated robbery and are asking for help from the community to identify the suspect.  Around 11:15 a.m. on October 22, MPD and the Midland Fire Department responded to a Stripes store at 4508 N Big Spring Street in reference to an […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Weather#Ecso#Nexstar#Goodnight Midstream#Oilfield Theft Task Force
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Lowe’s theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of theft.  According to a release, around 7:33 p.m. on August 5, OPD was called to Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street to investigate a theft. Investigators say a man and woman stole around […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning as Rogelio Suchil, 30, of Odessa.  Around 1:24 a.m. on October 23, troopers were called to investigate the crash on State Loop 338, one mile south of Odessa. Investigators say Suchil was driving a […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC Big 2 News

Driver in Skateland crash identified by Texas DPS

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, on October 23rd at around 10 pm a vehicle was traveling west on FM 2020 when it left the roadway. The driver, 21-year-old Melvin Sugoy, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. DPS stated that the 2006 KIA hit a road sign and went […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans woman dies in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in a Saturday evening crash in Martin County as Latresa Powers, 18, of Monahans. According to DPS, Powers was pronounced dead at the scene.  Around 8:18 p.m. on October 23, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on State […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

681
Followers
413
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy