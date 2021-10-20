ECSO searching for burglary suspects

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

Around 12:56 p.m. on August 7, ECSO was called to Goodnight Midstream to investigate the burglary of a building. According to a Facebook post, the pair pictured below made off with about $1,500 worth of property, including copper wire.









In the latter half of 2020, amid the pandemic, area law enforcement said oil field related thefts were starting to rise. ECSO’s Oilfield Theft Task Force investigator Lieutenant Richard Dickson said law enforcement typically see a rise in this type of theft when the economy slows down and people start to look for ways to make fast, albeit illegal, cash.

“I think oilfield thefts are up because the economy is down. We are seeing all types of oilfield thefts on the rise at this point in time,” Dickson said.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured above is asked to call Investigator C. Bell at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-E3662. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

