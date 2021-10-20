CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 1

