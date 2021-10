Earlier this month, Nintendo dropped a massive Animal Crossing Direct. During it, they revealed the final l free update to the game, which will include everything from the return to many fan-favorite NPCs, like coffee house owner Brewster, as well as new additions to the game, like new hairstyles and tools. We also got to see a glimpse of the game’s first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, which I can not wait for. But one of the other things, which was datamined MONTHS ago, that will finally arrive is farming! And while it’s not going to be out for a bit, that makes NOW the perfect time to set up for your crop.

