I am writing in response to Chairperson Chris Nelson, Polk County Board of Supervisors, and his recently published claim that our county can take no action regarding Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in Polk County. Bayfield County, WI passed an ordinance that was initially rejected by the DNR. However, the Bayfield County Supervisors went to court and the ordinance was upheld. Yes, the DNR sets permitting standards, but we can do better for our invaluable land and water. Ashland County and some WI Townships have also enacted similar ordinances.

POLK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO