Washington State

SP+ Predicts BYU vs Washington State

By Casey Lundquist
 7 days ago

After a 5-0 start to the season, BYU has lost two consecutive games to Baylor and Boise State. The Cougars of BYU will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Cougars of Washington State this Saturday. Washington State is 4-3 on the season, but the Cougars have won their last three games in conference play.

The last time these two teams met was in 2012. BYU dominated Washington State that night 30-6 in Mike Leach's first appearance as Wazzu's head coach. In total, BYU leads the all-time series 3-1.

Washington State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Baylor prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU a 57% chance to win with a projected final score of 32-29 in favor of BYU.

One thing the computers can't take into account in this game is the status of Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich. Rolovich, along with four other members of the coaching staff, were fired on Monday for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That storyline will dominate the headlines throughout the week.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

Arizona, who is still winless this season, is a two touchdown underdog against Washington according to SP+.

Utah is favored by one touchdown against Oregon State.

USF-Temple will be a tossup according to SP+.

Colorado State is favored by one touchdown over Utah State.

Baylor has a bye week this week.

Notre Dame is favored by 11 points over USC according to SP+.

Breaking Down BYU's Chances to Land Oregon Transfer Kingsley Suamataia

On Tuesday, Oregon offensive tackle and former Orem High School standout Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal. Suamataia, who signed with Oregon as part of the 2021 signing class, was a four-star (or even five-star depending on the recruiting service) recruit coming out of high school. After seven games at Oregon, Suamataia entered the transfer portal.
BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against Utah State, Baylor Romney to Start

Two weeks ago, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Arizona State after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Hall scampered for 13 yards and a first down before taking a hit to the midsection and leaving the game. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive. Hall did not return to the game, and neither did BYU's offense. The time expired on Arizona State's ensuing drive.
Where BYU Can Move Up in the AP Poll: Week Six

For the fourth consecutive week, BYU is ranked in both national polls. They are currently ranked #10 in the AP poll following a 5-0 start that includes victories over two ranked teams. The Cougars are favored over rival Boise State this weekend. A BYU win over Boise State is expected by national voters. Therefore, BYU will need some help to move up in the polls. That's right, it's time for another edition of AP poll science.
Top Performers in BYU's Victory Over Utah State

Late in the first half against Utah State, #13 BYU was driving with a 24-13 lead, and the Cougars were trying to increase their lead before halftime. BYU moved into field goal position with seconds to spare, but came up empty after missing a field goal before the half. The Cougars took a 24-13 into the locker room.
Ranking BYU's Uniforms this Season

BYU is 5-0 and ranked #13 in the country (with the chance to crack the top 10 this week) including wins over two in-state rivals and three PAC-12 schools. The Cougars are 16-1 dating back to the start of last season, and they accepted an invite to join the Big 12 conference last month. Needless to say, it's been a good year for BYU fans.
BYU Football: The Statistical Leaders through Five Games

BYU is 5-0 and ranked #10 in the country with an opportunity to improve to 6-0 with a win over Boise State on Saturday. Here are BYU's statistical leaders through five games. Jaren Hall threw for 561 yards in the first three games of the season before suffering an injury. In two starts, Baylor Romney was quickly closing the gap on Hall. Romney has thrown for 495 yards this season.
BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Boise State

On Saturday night, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against Boise State. The Cougars will sport the brand new navy helmets for the first time when they wear all navy against the Broncos. This will only be the second time the Cougars have worn navy this season, and...
The Ten Players Highest-Graded Players Through Four Games

BYU is 4-0 with victories over three power five foes and the Cougars are ranked #13 in the country. Here are the ten highest-graded players through the first four games according to Pro Football Focus. Author's note: PFF grades can be skewed by sample size. For example, defensive back Keenan...
Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Boise State

On Saturday afternoon, no. 10 BYU takes on rival Boise State on ABC. The Cougars are seeking their third consecutive victory in as many seasons over the Broncos. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over Boise State. 1. A heavy dose of Tyler Allgeier. BYU won't announce its...
