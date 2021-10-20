CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

General availability: Azure Spring Cloud application health monitoring and end-to-end TLS/SSL

Lumia UK
 9 days ago

As of October 20, the following functionality is now generally available in Azure Spring Cloud:. Monitor...

azure.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lumia UK

Azure HDInsight support for Restricted Public Connectivity is generally available

Azure HDInsight now supports restricted public connectivity in all regions. Below are some of the key highlights of this capability:. Ability to reverse resource provider to cluster communication such that it's outbound from the cluster to the resource provider. Support for bringing your own Private Link enabled resources (e.g. storage,...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview: Azure Spring Cloud RBAC config server and registry access and Nginx logs and metrics

As of October 20, the following functionality is now available in public preview in Azure Spring Cloud:. Access built-in Spring Cloud Config Server and Service Registry using Azure Active Directory (preview). With Azure Active Directory role-based access control (RBAC), you can access the endpoints of Spring Cloud Config Server and Service Registry managed by Azure Spring Cloud from your apps deployed outside of Azure Spring Cloud environments for dev/test or migration scenarios. Learn more.
TRAFFIC
Lumia UK

General availability: Cross region replication for Azure NetApp Files

Announcing the general availability of Azure NetApp Files cross region replication. With this disaster recovery capability, you can replicate your Azure NetApp Files volumes between select Azure standard and non-standard region pairs continuously in a fast and cost-effective way, protecting your data from unforeseeable regional failures. Azure NetApp Files cross region replication leverages NetApp SnapMirror® technology so only changed blocks are sent over the network in a compressed, efficient format. This technology reduces the amount of data required to replicate across the regions with up to 50% or more, therefore saving Azure NetApp Files customers data transfer cost. It also shortens the replication time so you can achieve a smaller Restore Point Objective.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tls Ssl#In The Cloud#Azure Service Health#Ga#Ssl Tls
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Advisor recommendations for Azure Data Explorer Clusters

Azure Advisor for Azure Data Explorer is now available, providing personalized recommendations to optimize your Azure Data Explorer clusters. By analyzing your configurations and usage telemetry, Azure Advisor offers personalized, actionable recommendations that can help you reduce costs and improve performance. Reduce Cost recommendations - available for clusters that can...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure governance policy for Azure Key Vault

A strong enterprise governance strategy is crucial for protecting applications and infrastructure in the cloud. It enables you to manage risk, compliance, continuity, and security. Organizations use Azure Key Vault to create and manage secrets, certificates, and cryptographic keys to safeguard azure applications and services. Today we are taking governance...
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Spot every Spring Boot application issue on the spot using AppDynamics

Today, we are excited to announce the integration of AppDynamics in Azure Spring Cloud for full stack observability. Over the past 20 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about the scenarios they face. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using solutions their developers are familiar with and have been using for years. In addition, they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications that are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like AppDynamics, which automatically discovers and maps all applications, microservices, and infrastructure as well as any dependencies in dynamic hybrid, multicloud environments. With the integration of AppDynamics in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with AppDynamics.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Lumia UK

Zerto Disaster Recovery for Azure VMware Solution

Zerto is a leader in disaster recovery solutions and helps to eliminate data loss through a foundation of Continuous Data Protection (CDP), giving enterprises the level of protection needed for business critical and mission critical applications. Zerto also automates and orchestrates failover and failback, ensuring minimal downtime in a disaster. Now with Zerto Disaster Recovery for Azure VMware Solution in general availability, management of disaster recovery services through automation is simplified and ensures fast and highly predictable recovery times.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

.NET Hot Reload Support via CLI

Last week, our blog post and the removal of the Hot Reload capability from the .NET SDK repo led to a lot of feedback from the community. First and foremost, we want to apologize. We made a mistake in executing on our decision and took longer than expected to respond back to the community. We have approved the pull request to re-enable this code path and it will be in the GA build of the .NET 6 SDK.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

General availability: Azure Data Explorer Insights

Get comprehensive monitoring of your Azure Data Explorer Clusters along with a unified view of your Azure Data Explorer performance, cache, ingestions and usage by using Azure Data Explorer Insights. Built on the Azure Monitor Workbooks platform, Azure Data Explorer insights offers:. At scale perspective, displaying a snapshot view of...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Upgrade your network protection with Azure Firewall Premium

This blog has been co-authored by Suren Jamiyanaa, Program Manager II and Eliran Azulai, Principal Program Manager. We continue to be amazed by the adoption, interest, positive feedback, and the breadth of use cases customers are finding for our service. Today, we are excited to share several new Azure Firewall Premium capabilities based on your feedback:
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Microsoft C++ Code Analysis with GitHub Actions

We previously talked about GitHub Code Scanning capabilities which enabled developers to incorporate security checks into their CI/CD environment and developer workflow. CodeQL is the default analysis engine behind Code Scanning. Today we are introducing support for MSVC Code Analysis which will provide a great companion to CodeQL for C++ GitHub repos with Windows workflows.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft acquires Two Hat to collaborate on online safety and digital wellness solutions for online communities

Today, we are excited to announce that Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a leading content moderation solution provider offering protection measures for online communities with a vision to build better experiences for everyone. Globally, growing amounts of harmful content shared online have increased the need for effective and proactive content moderation. For any online community to thrive, content moderation is a critical investment to ensure positive user experiences and maintain engagement over time. Microsoft and Two Hat share a vision for using advancements in moderation technology to nurture and protect diverse, global online communities.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Become certified in Microsoft Azure cloud computing with discounted course bundle

Cloud computing services are a vital part of the fabric of modern business, communication, and technology. The popular Microsoft Azure, released in 2008, is counted on to build, test, deploy, and manage applications and services through Microsoft-led data centers, and it impacts more than you might imagine. If you’re looking...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted chat cloud backups

WhatsApp is now rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat cloud backups, enabling users to keep a copy of their messaging history without compromising their privacy. The feature is rolling out to users gradually while the company monitors the experience, ensuring any potential issues can be addressed before everyone has access to the backup option.
CELL PHONES
dvrplayground.com

Cloud High Performance Computing HPC Market By Type, By Application, By End-User | International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc.

Cloud High Performance Computing HPC market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Cloud High Performance Computing HPC Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Cloud Field Service Management Market By Type, By Application, By End-User | Industrial and Financial Systems AB, Servicenow, Inc., Salesforce.Com

Cloud Field Service Management market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Cloud Field Service Management Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
MARKETS
Lumia UK

AzureFunBytes Episode 60 – DevOps Solutions on @Azure with @TheAprilEdwards

AzureFunBytes is a weekly opportunity to learn more about the fundamentals and foundations that make up Azure. It’s a chance for me to understand more about what people across the Azure organization do and how they do it. Every week we get together at 11 AM Pacific on Microsoft LearnTV and learn more about Azure.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy