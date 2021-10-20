General availability: Azure Spring Cloud application health monitoring and end-to-end TLS/SSL

Today, we are excited to announce the integration of AppDynamics in Azure Spring Cloud for full stack observability. Over the past 20 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about the scenarios they face. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using solutions their developers are familiar with and have been using for years. In addition, they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications that are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like AppDynamics, which automatically discovers and maps all applications, microservices, and infrastructure as well as any dependencies in dynamic hybrid, multicloud environments. With the integration of AppDynamics in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with AppDynamics.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO