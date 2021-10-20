COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 276 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 276 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 253 are confirmed cases and 23 are probable cases.

The new death was in a person in the 50-64 age group.

There have been 8,567 total hospitalizations and 128,478 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,246.

