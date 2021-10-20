CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 276 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G39k4_0cXBT0xx00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 276 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 253 are confirmed cases and 23 are probable cases.

The new death was in a person in the 50-64 age group.

There have been 8,567 total hospitalizations and 128,478 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,246.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Iowa Department of Public Health reports 117 more COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is out with its full weekly COVID-19 report including the latest number of Iowans who have died from the virus. The IDPH’s coronavirus website is reporting 117 additional deaths from COVID-19. While those deaths occurred during a six-week period from September 7 to October 20, […]
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Rural Home Sales In Pennsylvania Increased During Pandemic

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A new study shows rural home sales in Pennsylvania increased during the pandemic. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, COVID-19 and its impact are the driving forces. The study says the biggest impact was seen on the eastern side of the state, but western Pennsylvania did see some changes when it comes to people moving to rural areas. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the actual number of property transfers based on sales went down roughly 2 percent. However, if you break that down and compare rural to urban, there is a decline of about 6 percent....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Coronavirus
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: 22 More Deaths Reported With Positivity Rate On Downward Trend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more COVID-19 rapid testing sites open across Minnesota, the state health department on Tuesday is reporting 22 more deaths and 6,583 additional virus cases. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of 4 a.m. Monday, brings the state’s total deaths to 8,581. Nearly 780,000 positive cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is on a downward trend; it’s 7.2% as of Oct. 18, due to data lag. That compares to 8.4% recorded on Oct. 8. The positivity rate remains in the “caution” status. As far as vaccinations, about 62.2% of the overall population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose; 70% of those ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.   More On WCCO.com: Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties MN Weather: Showers And Rumbles Wednesday As Slow Storm System Moves Into State ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Many Colorado Doctors Ready To Use Anticipated FDA-Approved COVID Vaccine On Young Children

DENVER (CBS4) – As COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Colorado, doctors are hopeful that once the FDA gives emergency authorization to administer the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, the shot will help with the state’s transmission rates. Health experts in Denver told CBS4 that parents across the country could possibly get their children vaccinated as early as next week, pending authorization. Dr. Lalit Bajaj with Children’s Hospital of Colorado said the hospital has been at the forefront of helping to get this vaccine approved for young children by having one of the largest groups of kids participating...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Health Department
CBS Denver

Larimer County Hospitalizations Spike As Vaccine Interest Stalls

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts in Larimer County say hospitals in their region are close to turning away some patients due to soaring levels of COVID-19 cases. The county has filled all of their regular ICU beds, forcing hospitals to double up rooms with patients. The county recently reported that ICU’s across the county were operating at nearly 110% capacity as the delta variant surged through northern Colorado. Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County, said the issue is being experienced throughout northern Colorado and is largely attributed to residents refusing the COVID-19 vaccines. File photo (credit: CBS) “When we look...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Department Of Health Gives Update On State’s Overdose Programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with Governor Tom Wolf’s administration provide updates on Pennsylvania’s overdose surveillance and response programs. The group will meet with stakeholders at board meeting of the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program. Officials from the state’s Department of Health will be there. The briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Officials from the state’s Department of Health will provide updates on Pennsylvania’s overdose surveillance and response programs. When: Tuesday, Oct. 26 Time: 9:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 3,742 cases added as vaccinations double and deaths surpass 31,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,742 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,890 cases per day, down 12.4% from a week ago, and down 14% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.54 million infections statewide. Philadelphia is unique among the state’s 67 counties in being under the threshold for being classified ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pittsburgh Has A Lot Of Candy Stores But Not Many Trick-Or-Treaters

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has some of the most candy and chocolate shops per capita, but not a lot of trick-or-treaters to eat all the sweets, according to a new report. WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Places For Halloween list ranks Pittsburgh fifth for most candy and chocolate per capita, but also says the city has one of the lowest percent of potential trick-or-treaters. When it comes to overall Halloween festivities, WalletHub rates Pittsburgh as fairly average, with the city coming in at number 59. The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics ranging from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops. The best places for Halloween? New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. You can get a list of Halloween activities in Pittsburgh here, and check out trick-or-treat times for your neighborhood here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
York Dispatch Online

York County logs another COVID-19 death as schools surpass 2,200 cases

York County logged just one new COVID-19 related death over the weekend as schools grow closer to surpassing last year's record for total cases. According to the state Department of Health, York County has recorded 61,707 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 589 new cases over the weekend. The county has logged 954 deaths, up one from Friday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,412 New Cases, 73 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs. The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%. The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

‘We Have Most People Covered’: Illinois Ready To Get COVID Vaccine To Children After Federal Approval

CHICAGO (CBS) — The needles will be smaller and the doses will be too. By the middle of next week COVID vaccinations for kids five to 11 could be underway in Illinois. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on the timeline and quantities headed our way just announced by Governor JB Pritzker on Monday. Some families only want vaccinations from doctors. Others need the convenience of shots at school. As the federal government works its way to approving the COVID vaccine for five to year olds, the state said it’ll be ready by as early as mid next week. “We believe that early to mid...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy