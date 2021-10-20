CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Better Or For Worst?: Dr. Dre Served Divorce Documents During His Grandmother’s Burial

By Shannon Dawson
 7 days ago

It appears as though Dr. Dre’s contentious divorce case between his ex-wife Nicole Young has taken a nasty turn for the worst.

According to TMZ , Dr. Dre was reportedly handed legal docs about payment regarding Young’s attorney fees as he was laying his grandmother to rest at her burial on Oct 18. The process server was reportedly sent on behalf of Young to settle the amount he still owes. Sources say the process server walked right up to the hip-hop mogul as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket and attempted to hand him the legal papers. Angered and fumed by the inappropriate timing, Dre refused to take the legal docs , witnesses told the outlet. Young’s team refuted the claim, telling TMZ that her legal representative served the Beats By. Dre founder in the parking lot after the burial , but it’s still pretty terrible either way.

The papers detail a balance that the 56-year-old star has not forked over to his ex-wife as of yet. According to the documents, Dre has only paid $325,433, however, the judge signed an order stating that he owed a total of $1,550,000. Dre and his team believe it’s an error and they feel as though he has paid the fee in full, however, Nicole says the order is pretty clear…. her ex-husband needs to cough up the remaining balance of $1,224,567.

Back in September, the “Next Episode” rhymer accused his ex-wife of stealing $350,000 from a bank account he had set up for his Recoding One studio located in Sherman Oaks, California. Young was able to deposit checks and transfer money to and from the account as they both were given “maintenance and control” access to manage the studio’s assets. Dre claimed that young stole around $353,571.85 from the business account.

Yikes!

