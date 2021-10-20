'Black Widow' star Florence Pugh has the perfect Halloween costume idea

If you're still in the hunt for a Halloween costume, Florence Pugh has the perfect idea for you: go as her "Black Widow" character, Yelena Belova.

The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to made a case for why people should dress up as her iconic spy and assassin from the big screen, and the reason is actually really simple. It's because the vest has pockets -- specifically, "a lot of handy pockets."

"Apparently Yelena didn't make the cut," Pugh wrote, sharing a photo of her standing in front of a display window that featured Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour's "Black Widow" characters -- the titular Black Widow herself, Natasha Romanoff, and Alexei Shostakov, otherwise known as Red Guardian.

"GUYS. I LITERALLY TALK ABOUT POCKETS IN NEARLY EVERY SCENE. Halloween= A LOT OF FREE SWEETIES. May I remind you that the vest has A LOT OF HANDY POCKETS," she continued. "Costume+vest+POCKETS= someone who came prepared."

Pugh concluded, "IT IS with great importance we understand how vital Yelena is for Halloween. Rant over, thanks for listening."

Harbour took to the comments section to share a hilarious reply to his co-star, writing, "Tough break kid."