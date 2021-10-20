CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Widow' star Florence Pugh has the perfect Halloween costume idea

If you're still in the hunt for a Halloween costume, Florence Pugh has the perfect idea for you: go as her "Black Widow" character, Yelena Belova.

The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to made a case for why people should dress up as her iconic spy and assassin from the big screen, and the reason is actually really simple. It's because the vest has pockets -- specifically, "a lot of handy pockets."

"Apparently Yelena didn't make the cut," Pugh wrote, sharing a photo of her standing in front of a display window that featured Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour's "Black Widow" characters -- the titular Black Widow herself, Natasha Romanoff, and Alexei Shostakov, otherwise known as Red Guardian.

"GUYS. I LITERALLY TALK ABOUT POCKETS IN NEARLY EVERY SCENE. Halloween= A LOT OF FREE SWEETIES. May I remind you that the vest has A LOT OF HANDY POCKETS," she continued. "Costume+vest+POCKETS= someone who came prepared."

Pugh concluded, "IT IS with great importance we understand how vital Yelena is for Halloween. Rant over, thanks for listening."

Harbour took to the comments section to share a hilarious reply to his co-star, writing, "Tough break kid."

nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
