CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mila Kunis shares the 'parenting fail' her husband Ashton Kutcher called her out over

GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oEfk_0cXBSlvG00

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher said they are open books about how they raise their children.

Controversial bathing habits aside, the actress said that she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with her significant when it comes to parenting.

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Confessions , Kunis opened up about the time Kutcher called her out over some advice she had for their now 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

When asked what she feels is her "biggest parenting fail," the "Bad Moms" star said, "There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," also adding that Wyatt tattled on her troublesome schoolmate when she got home.

MORE: Mila Kunis reveals her children know she and Ashton Kutcher met on 'That '70s Show'

"I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' And I was like, 'Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, 'No, thank you,' and you walk away," Kunis continued before saying how her husband reacted to her words.

"I turn around and I see Ashton's face and he was like, 'Noooo!,'" she said while mimicking her husband's panicked expression.

"I was like, 'Don't push him off a ladder, or off of a swing, or off of a slide, like on the ground, even Steven, you push him back,'" the actress reasoned, but admits she eventually saw the error of her ways and realized that she believes her advice on how to teach a child to stand up for themselves was a "parenting fail."

When it came to the advice she had for her fellow parents, Kunis deadpanned, "Kids are like little terrorists. Don't negotiate with them. It will go nowhere."

MORE: Experts weigh in on showergate after Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher make a splash on bathing kids

She also warned not to "lie to your kids" because, in turn, it might accidentally convey that it's okay to be dishonest.

However, she gave her blessing when it comes to, "spoiler alert," the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.

Comments / 2

Related
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Parents Magazine

Rumer Willis Is 'So Grateful' to Parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for Cohesively Coparenting

Rumer Willis genuinely appreciates her famous family in more ways than one. "I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," Rumer, 33, opens up to PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her new Nicorette partnership. "In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showergate
sunnysidesun.com

Mila Kunis reveals her biggest 'parenting fail'

Mila Kunis told her daughter to "push back" after getting shoved during preschool. The 38-year-old actress has revealed her biggest "parenting fail" which left husband Ashton Kutcher stunned as she gave their daughter Wyatt, six, some advice after she got pushed by another girl. Appearing on Ellen Digital's 'Mom Confessions'...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Drew Barrymore reveals how she will tell her daughters about her 'wild' past

Drew Barrymore said she isn't going to hide anything about herself from her daughters, including stories from her "wild" past. Speaking on her eponymous daytime talk show, the "Charlie's Angels" star said, "I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness -- and I tell my daughters all the time, 'The truth is, you're going to find out that I wasn't always like that and you're gonna be uber-confused."
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Next Promising Business Venture

Although Ashton Kutcher is diving back into romantic comedies, the That '70s Show star has made It clear In recent years that he is interested In being more than just an actor. Kutcher has worked to position himself as an entrepreneur and investor, and his latest business venture should please vegans. Through his venture capital fund Sound Ventures, Kutcher and talent manager Guy Oseary are investing in MeaTech to advance their meat production technologies.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kristen Bell Admits To A Funny Parenting Snafu Involving Dax Shepard

There are a few things we can usually count on Kristen Bell for: making us laugh and keeping it real. This is especially true when it comes to how she discusses the highs and lows of how she navigates marriage and parenting the two children she shares with Dax Shepard. Most recently, she shared a hilarious story about a stand-off at bedtime, and how they dealt with an unexpected snafu.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Mila Kunis Says She Encouraged Her Preschooler To Push Another Child

If push comes to shove, Mila Kunis is going to tell her kid to do both. The “Four Good Days” star recently shared her “biggest parenting fail” with Ellen Degeneres’ web series “Mom Confessions,” and it proves the mom of two does not subscribe to conventional parenting. “Well, here’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher's Upcoming Comedy Movie Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers will be able to enjoy a new comedy film starring Punk'd host, Ashton Kutcher. Deadline exclusively reports that Mila Kunis' Orchard Farm Productions, a company owned by Kutcher's wife and fellow actress Kunis, has sold its film The Masters of Mini-Golf to Warner Bros. for HBO Max.
MOVIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie shares unseen family photos to mark joyous occasion

Savannah Guthrie has an idyllic family life and while she often talks about her husband and kids on Today, she is relatively private on social media. However, this week the NBC star took to Instagram to mark a special occasion in her household and posted a number of unseen pictures of her loved ones in the process.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy