Mila Kunis shares the 'parenting fail' her husband Ashton Kutcher called her out over

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher said they are open books about how they raise their children.

Controversial bathing habits aside, the actress said that she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with her significant when it comes to parenting.

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' Mom Confessions , Kunis opened up about the time Kutcher called her out over some advice she had for their now 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

When asked what she feels is her "biggest parenting fail," the "Bad Moms" star said, "There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter," also adding that Wyatt tattled on her troublesome schoolmate when she got home.

"I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' And I was like, 'Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, 'No, thank you,' and you walk away," Kunis continued before saying how her husband reacted to her words.

"I turn around and I see Ashton's face and he was like, 'Noooo!,'" she said while mimicking her husband's panicked expression.

"I was like, 'Don't push him off a ladder, or off of a swing, or off of a slide, like on the ground, even Steven, you push him back,'" the actress reasoned, but admits she eventually saw the error of her ways and realized that she believes her advice on how to teach a child to stand up for themselves was a "parenting fail."

When it came to the advice she had for her fellow parents, Kunis deadpanned, "Kids are like little terrorists. Don't negotiate with them. It will go nowhere."

She also warned not to "lie to your kids" because, in turn, it might accidentally convey that it's okay to be dishonest.

However, she gave her blessing when it comes to, "spoiler alert," the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.