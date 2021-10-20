Ruby Rose explains why she left Batwoman in scathing message

Warner Bros. Television has released an official statement disputing Ruby Rose's accusations about working conditions, and abuse by the producers and studio behind Batwoman. The series' former star claimed in a series of social media posts that she was effectively forced out of the show after raising concerns about safety on set following an injury she sustained during filming. In statements made to social media early this morning, Rose said she experienced unsafe and hostile working conditions, naming Batwoman producers, Warner Bros. executives, and co-stars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson in her story. Speculation has surrounded Rose's exit, which came at the end of the show's first season, with Rose's injury usually at the center of the speculation.
