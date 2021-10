Partner program to drive revenue and added value for SIs, VARs, and MSPs while making intelligent IT automation more accessible to customers worldwide. Resolve Systems, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, has launched its new Engaged channel partner program. With the recent acquisition of Ayehu, Resolve enables technical teams to deploy IT automation out-of-the-box for the industry’s fastest time to value, while continuing to support customization for the most complex and unique environments. The Engaged program allows SIs, MSPs, and VARs to leverage these products to better support their customers, wherever they may be on their IT automation journeys.

