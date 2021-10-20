Oil and gas firms incorporate ESG goals as investors, regulators show interest

A Schroders survey of global investors shows American investors are most interested in seeing a positive performance from their ESG investments. George Moriarty [00:00:00] I’m George Moriarty, and welcome to By The Numbers. Today’s episode is about the financial performance of ESG funds compared with their sustainable philosophies and the risk of jumping on the bandwagon. You may or may not be surprised to hear that, according to a recent Schroeder Survey, Americans stand out in the world and their desire for positive performance and their ESG investments. The survey, based on nearly 24000 investors from 33 countries, showed that 45 percent of Americans cited positive environmental impact. When asked about the appeal of sustainable funds versus 52 percent of global investors, 39 percent of Americans said performance has a strong appeal versus 38 percent of global responses. And almost 60 percent of the global replies agreed with the statement that investing decisions should be based on profitability and long term investment performance. While almost 70 percent of Americans said the same.

