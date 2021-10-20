CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and gas firms incorporate ESG goals as investors, regulators show interest

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore oil and gas companies, including those headquartered in North Texas, are turning an eye to environmental and social governance as investors and regulators continue applying pressure. In direct response to investor demand, more companies are incorporating ESG metrics in their performance compensation for their executives, according to a...

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
oilandgas360.com

Hess beats profit estimates on surging crude and gas prices

U.S. oil producer Hess Corp on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as soaring prices for crude and gas cushioned the hit from lower production. Shale producers in the United States are poised to deliver their strongest earnings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as prices for oil and gas have sky rocketed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irmagazine.com

New report shows rise in success of ESG shareholder activism in 2021

A new report released by Diligent Institute finds an increase in successful ESG shareholder activism campaigns, with a lack of modern governance practices cited as a key catalyst for activist action. Diligent’s report focuses on the steps companies are taking to be better prepared for shareholder activism, analyzing the governance...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Northern Oil & Gas

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Axios

Climate reckoning for oil and gas CEOs

Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell will face a reckoning on Capitol Hill Thursday, as they're grilled on evidence that their companies knew for years that their products were driving climate change but chose to downplay or deny it. Why it matters: The hearing before the House Oversight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

The confusion is real: How private market investors are tackling ESG challenges

ESG factors are playing an increasingly important role in the investment process for asset managers and private equity firms. However, ESG also creates challenges for investment managers as they work to build their expertise amid inconsistent data standards. The vast majority of private equity and asset management executives, 80%, believe...
ECONOMY
oilandgas360.com

Wall Street projects a “higher for longer” era for oil prices

(Bloomberg) –Could the era of cheap oil supply be gone for good? That’s the conclusion of some of the biggest commodities desks on Wall Street, where banks have been lifting their long-term price forecasts, often by $10 or more. While the U.S. shale boom brought about a “lower-for-longer” mantra, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
prweek.com

Nine in 10 FTSE 100 firms employ ESG or sustainability chief

The study, by executive search firm Odgers Berndtson, looked at the huge shift in priorities for FTSE 100 companies and its impact on the role of corporate affairs executives. The report, entitled 'Unlocking the Route to the Board Table', quizzed about half of FTSE 100 corporate affairs chiefs, discovering that nine out of 10 such firms now employ a head of ESG or equivalent. This compares to a similar study in 2017, which found only a small number then had chief sustainability officers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Sec#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Esgs#Esg#Enercom
oilandgas360.com

EXCLUSIVE U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON – U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as President Joe Biden’s administration scrutinizes deals in a bid to tackle soaring energy prices, according to regulatory filings and corporate lawyers. The slowdown...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Pro: both retail investors and institutions will be interested in BITO

Jason Guthrie expects BITO to be equally interesting for retail investors and institutions. He explains why the SEC approved a bitcoin futures ETF before a physically-backed one. The WisdomTree expert says China might be losing its influence on the crypto market. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is already up more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
InvestmentNews

American investors most focused on ESG returns

A Schroders survey of global investors shows American investors are most interested in seeing a positive performance from their ESG investments. George Moriarty [00:00:00] I’m George Moriarty, and welcome to By The Numbers. Today’s episode is about the financial performance of ESG funds compared with their sustainable philosophies and the risk of jumping on the bandwagon. You may or may not be surprised to hear that, according to a recent Schroeder Survey, Americans stand out in the world and their desire for positive performance and their ESG investments. The survey, based on nearly 24000 investors from 33 countries, showed that 45 percent of Americans cited positive environmental impact. When asked about the appeal of sustainable funds versus 52 percent of global investors, 39 percent of Americans said performance has a strong appeal versus 38 percent of global responses. And almost 60 percent of the global replies agreed with the statement that investing decisions should be based on profitability and long term investment performance. While almost 70 percent of Americans said the same.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Regulated French investment firm offers interest-focused crypto bundles

Feel mining is a French company that provides you access to the world of cryptocurrency through multiple offers: staking, lending, masternodes, mining, buying crypto, machine sales, hosting. Based in Grenoble, the company was recently accredited as a provider of services on digital assets (PSAN) by the French financial markets regulator...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
etftrends.com

Investors Want More Fixed Income ESG Options

The eyes of investors, both retail and institutional, have been increasingly on ESG investing due to a variety of factors that all revolve around climate change. A new report by RBC Global Asset Management has found that the COVID-19 pandemic has investors more committed to the space and wanting more investing options.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy